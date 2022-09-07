Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two male suspects, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, have been taken into custody and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area.
According to a news release from the Sherriff's office, deputies responded to Creek Crossing around 4:30am on Wednesday on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles.
The suspects were located and had just stolen another vehicle in Creek Crossing.
They had been into at least one other vehicle already and had stolen items.
The suspects attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle, but deputies spike stripped the vehicle -- deflating the tires -- but the suspects continued to flee at a high rate of speed.
The St. Joseph police department located the vehicle after it had crashed.
The news release continues, saying that deputies found fentanyl pills, recovered two stolen vehicles, and have linked the suspects to more than 30 open cases in Buchanan County.
The investigation is ongoing.
While car break-ins can often be random and unpredictable, there are many precautionary steps you can take.
"Lots of times the suspects are going down the street very quickly and they're, they're checking vehicles to find the unlocked ones. And if it's unlocked and they're in and they're and they're going through it and stealing items and everything else if it's locked, they're moving on. So, cameras, lights, locks, it's all still very important," says Bill Puett, Buchanan County Sheriff.
The Sherriff's Department also encourages you to make sure you remove all valuables and loose firearms from your vehicles before leaving it unattended.