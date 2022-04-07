Two teachers becoming U.S. citizens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two teachers in the St. Joseph School District have recently passed their U.S. citizenship tests. And an interesting fact is they are both from Zimbabwe.
Nasseem Chikunya is a paraprofessional at the Early Learning Center.
She started the process to becoming a citizen back in January and said it can usually take at least six months, but for her it only took about six weeks. She took the test and passed last month. She started working at the Early Learning Center last year but has been with the district for six years.
And Kudzai Marufu is a fifth grade teacher at Oak Grove Elementary.
She says she applied last September and took the test in December, and she took the oath last month. She teaches science and social studies and writing in her homeroom.
They both describe how much support and encouragement they received from their colleagues and students throughout the process.
"Oh, this support was so overwhelming. I went to Webster Learning Center, and they have an adult literacy program there. And one of the ladies Her name is Nancy. She prepared me for the test. She really helped me and my co-workers would meet me in the hallway and ask me questions. And my kids at home have been asking me questions, too so it was intense," Nasseem Chikunya said.
"Well, I work with an awesome team. Well, my boss is the best boss ever, so and my colleagues who is now I can call my friends, Tricia, and Stephanie, they've been so supportive. Even when I was doing that, practicing for the test, and just, I would just go ask them," Kudzai Marufu said.
Nasseem says she is scheduled to take the oath this month.