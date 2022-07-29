 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two teenagers killed in traffic accident south of St. Joseph

  • Updated
  • 0
Route A accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were killed after a crash south of St. Joseph Friday morning. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victims were 19-years-old and 14-years-old. 

The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Route A south of Route O, four miles south of St. Joseph.

According to the crash report, the accident happened with a 2017 Chevrolet 3500 was traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.

The Chevrolet attempted to avoid a 2014 Ford Fiesta that was traveling southbound. The vehicles collided head-on.

19-year-old Alexander Brown and the 14-year-old were both occupants of the Ford Fiesta and were pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported by Life-Net air ambulance to KU Medical Center. 

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries. 