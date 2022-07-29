Two teenagers killed in traffic accident south of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were killed after a crash south of St. Joseph Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victims were 19-years-old and 14-years-old.
The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Route A south of Route O, four miles south of St. Joseph.
According to the crash report, the accident happened with a 2017 Chevrolet 3500 was traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.
The Chevrolet attempted to avoid a 2014 Ford Fiesta that was traveling southbound. The vehicles collided head-on.
19-year-old Alexander Brown and the 14-year-old were both occupants of the Ford Fiesta and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported by Life-Net air ambulance to KU Medical Center.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries.