Tyson Foods employee receives generous gift after losing home

Christmas is known as the season of giving, and one local company gave what they had to help an employee whose house caught fire in November.
Through their generosity, St. Joseph Tyson Foods employees demonstrated the resilience and support of the St. Joseph community this holiday season.
Tyson Foods employee Joe Nichols was enjoying his evening with his kids on Nov. 26, but that night took a turn when he noticed a fire in his house.
"I was downstairs, and I seen the upstairs bedroom was on fire. So I thought my son was up there, but he wasn't, thankfully. And I just got everybody out and knocked on the neighbor's door because we forgot our phones in the house," Nichols said.
The upstairs bedroom was destroyed in the fire, and the rest of the house was unsalvageable.
"It pretty much damaged everything else in the house from the smoke," Nichols said.
Without renter's insurance, Nichols was left trying to rebuild what he had. That's when his coworkers stepped in to help, creating a list of things Nichols' family needed.
"We just all got together to see if there was anything we could do to help," Tyson Foods employee Johnathan Sexton said. "Anytime I have any problems or anything like that, he's always been helpful. Everybody's always been helpful. And with this just happened around the holidays, you know, we do consider ourselves a family here, and we just wanted to be able to help as much as we could."
Everyone pitched in because it's the right thing to do, Sexton said, and he wanted to make sure Nichols' children could still have a good Christmas.
"No kid needs to go without it, you know. And knowing him personally, it just makes it harder to know that if we didn't step up and do nothing, then we probably wouldn't be able to live with ourselves," Sexton said.
"I probably couldn't have done it without them," Nichols said. "So I'm thankful for that."
Nichols' friends and coworkers at Tyson Foods raised over $1,000 to help him get back on his feet. He was able to move into a new house and is looking forward to a merry Christmas with his kids.