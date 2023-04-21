 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tyson Foods participates in Earth Day clean-up event

  • 0
Tyson Clean Up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In honor of Earth Day this Saturday, team members of Tyson Foods participated in a clean up event Friday morning.

Tyson employees took to Mitchell Avenue this morning with trash bags in hand to clean up unwanted litter along the roadway.

This is an event they hold every year, and hope to continue the tradition for years to come. 

“Just doing our little part to help Earth Day and make sure that we keep things clean, and make sure we're doing like I said our little part for our kids, grandkids and so forth,” said Kevin Kneale, Senior Production Manager at Tyson Foods.

