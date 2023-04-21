Tyson Foods participates in Earth Day clean-up event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In honor of Earth Day this Saturday, team members of Tyson Foods participated in a clean up event Friday morning.
Tyson employees took to Mitchell Avenue this morning with trash bags in hand to clean up unwanted litter along the roadway.
This is an event they hold every year, and hope to continue the tradition for years to come.
“Just doing our little part to help Earth Day and make sure that we keep things clean, and make sure we're doing like I said our little part for our kids, grandkids and so forth,” said Kevin Kneale, Senior Production Manager at Tyson Foods.