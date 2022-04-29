U.S. case of human avian influenza A reported

The CDC announced that a person has tested positive for avian influenza A virus in the United States.
The agency said the case occurred in a person in Colorado who had direct exposure to poultry and was involved in the depopulation of poultry with bird flu.
They add the patient reported fatigue as their only symptom and has since recovered.
According to the CDC , the case does not change the human risk assessment for the general public, which the agency says is low.
This is the first case in the U.S. with the specific group of H5 viruses.