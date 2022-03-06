UCP holds its 2022 Chili Challenge downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Eating, drinking and raising money for charity. That's what hundreds of people did at the Civic Arena on Sunday at the UCP 2022 Chili Challenge.
"My team we always have flavor, it is it's very, I wish you could've tried it," Ronny Widener said.
The annual challenge raises money for children and adults with disabilities in the St. Joe area. And this year they were setting up to raise $100,000.
"It's all about making money for UCP," Ronny said.
Dozens of teams brought their A-game to serve up the best chili they could for all the judges and community members that packed the arena. One of those teams is the Smokin Joker's. Ronny Widener focuses on barbecue and has been doing this since 2017. He made eight gallons of his chili recipe and ran out when the tasting was just getting started.
"I changed up the recipe, and made this brand, and it went over really well. And it's exciting you know, sometimes you got to change it up," Ronny said.
Ronny has a little rivalry ever year with a couple other teams at the challenge. One of those is his brother Randy's team 22+2. Randy has been doing this challenge for 12 years and made 15 gallons of chili, but he ran out too.
"We actually do pork chili in the previous years but this year we did a copycat of Wendy's chili to make it more family friendly. And it seemed to work out very well," Randy Widener said.
Ronny and Randy are twins, and their specialties also include salsa, sauces and beef jerky--which they say was their best seller after running out.
"He calls it the mother of all beef jerky, it is the hottest beef jerky in the world with flavor. It's very flavorful but the heat is a force to be reckoned with," Randy's teammate Kevin Dehaven said.
Later this month the brothers will be working together to raise more money for UCP in another challenge.