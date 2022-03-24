UMKC to receive $15.5 million to improve rural health care access

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The University of Missouri-Kansas City will receive $15.5 million to help expand rural access to health care as part of the $1.5 trillion federal government spending measure signed into law last week.
According to a press release, the funds will go toward expanding the classroom and laboratory space and behavioral health programs at the UMKC School of Medicine campus in St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph campus opened in January 2021 to help meet the need for physicians in rural Missouri.
$13 million will fund additional classroom and laboratory space, $2.5 million will go toward expanding behavioral health programs.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt introduced the spending measure for the UMKC School of Medicine St. Joseph campus.
“Like many areas of the country, the state of Missouri is facing a physician shortage in rural areas, leaving people in those communities vulnerable to negative health outcomes. We are grateful to Senator Roy Blunt for introducing this funding into the spending legislation, and to Congress for their support as we strive to meet that need and improve the lives of millions of people here in Missouri and across the U.S.," UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said.