 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Unidentified body found in Brittany Village Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Body found in Brittany Village

(St. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m., Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department says a badly decomposed body was discovered in a storage unit at Brittany Village.

Wilson says there is nothing that leads investigators to believe foul play was involved, and it appears the person was a homeless male.

Wilson says it is too soon to tell a cause of death and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

KQ2 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Recommended for you