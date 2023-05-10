Unidentified body found in Brittany Village Tuesday

(St. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m., Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department says a badly decomposed body was discovered in a storage unit at Brittany Village.
Wilson says there is nothing that leads investigators to believe foul play was involved, and it appears the person was a homeless male.
Wilson says it is too soon to tell a cause of death and the body has been sent off for an autopsy.
