(SAVANNAH, Mo.) United Fiber reaches 25,000 subscribers, a spokesperson of the company has said.
The 25,000th subscriber received service in recent days to mark the important milestone for the company.
“The growth we have experienced and reaching the 25,000-subscriber mark is a testimony to the importance of affordable and reliable broadband service. Providing our membership and region with state-of-the-art fiber connectivity is critical to ensuring Northwest Missouri can flourish in education, employment, health care, and overall quality of life opportunities,” commented Chief Operations Officer Darren Farnan.
United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative is located in Savannah, Mo.
“What separates United Fiber from other internet providers is our local customer service. That has been a critical piece to the success of United Fiber. United Electric Cooperative has been in the local communities for over 80 years, and we plan to continue serving the local communities for another 80 years,” CEO Jim Bagley said.
A spokesperson said the company serves more than 40 communities, 110 churches, 140 health care facilities and 35 educational facilities with broadband internet.
“United’s mission statement is ‘Enhancing the rural way of life through United,’” said Bagley. “We live out this mission daily for our members and customers.”
For more information regarding United Fiber, call 800-585-6454 or visit www.unitedfiber.com.