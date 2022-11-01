United Fiber to begin broadband service in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) United Fiber announced Tuesday that it will begin to bring high-speed fiber broadband to the city of St. Joseph.
According to a press release, United Fiber will provide a local presence in St. Joseph by opening a new office at 507 North 36th Street. The new location will employ approximately ten people.
United Fiber's investment in the St. Joseph market will exceed over $50 million by the time it is complete and will bring United's fiber network to an additional 36,000 homes and business in the St. Joseph area.
“United Fiber was born in northwest Missouri to serve northwest Missouri communities. Our employees live in the communities we serve and provide a local presence that our customers deserve. We will continue to provide that local service for the residents of St. Joseph and all other United Fiber customers for many years to come," Chief Executive Officer of United Jim Bagley says.
According to the press release, United Fiber provides internet speeds up to 10 Gb and offers phone and TV services to homes and businesses in the markets they serve.
“Broadband in Saint Joseph can be a challenge, and we look forward to giving our community more options,” Abe Forney, Public Works & Transportation Director for the city of St. Joseph says.
To learn more about United Fiber's services and when they will come to your part of St. Joseph visit unitedfiber.com/stjoe