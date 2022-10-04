United Way accepting applications for leadership program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual United Way Leadership St. Joseph program is accepting applications for the 41st class.
During monthly meetings, participants will explore the opportunities, realities, and challenges in St. Joseph while developing leadership skills and a network to make a difference.
The year-long program meets during business hours on the second Thursday of each month except for the two-day opening retreat on January 12-13.
Tuition for each participant is $1,750.
Only 28 participants are selected each year.
The application deadline is 5 pm on November 11 in the United Way office.
Anyone with questions can call 816 364 2381.