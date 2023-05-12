United Way accepting Team Player Award nominations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the second year the Mustangs are partnering with United Way to recognize local heroes in St. Joseph.
The United Way Team Player Award will be presented at every Friday night Mustangs home game this season to an outstanding volunteer in the community.
Eight different volunteers will be honored this year, and United Way is currently asking for nominations through Monday, May 15th.
“They'll get to go on field, they'll get to throw a first pitch, they usually get a sweaty hug from rally. It's a whole thing and we get to recognize them and celebrate their volunteerism and hopefully encourage others to get involved and give back to their community,” said Kylee Strough, President, United Way of Greater St. Joseph.
If you know someone that deserves to be recognized for their volunteer work, you can nominate them on the United Way website here.