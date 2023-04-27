United Way announces PACE dates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph has announced the dates for the organization's Partners & Agencies Collaborating & Educating (PACE) learning series.
Resources 101: United Way
- May 3 at 10:00 a.m. at United Way and on Zoom. Sessions will be offered on a quarterly basis with each session geared to new agency staff. The sessions will proved staff with a base understanding of agencies, resources, and services that are available in St. Joseph.
Trauma Informed Care:
- May 18 at 12:00 p.m. at United Way and on Zoom. Attendees will gain a basic understanding of Trauma Informed Care.
Self-Care:
- June 22 at 12:00 p.m. at United Way and on Zoom. Attendees will gain a basic understanding of self-care activities and practices.
People who attend the trauma informed care and self-care sessions will earn one continuing education hour provided by MWSU Social Work Program.