United Way holds 17th annual Success by 6

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 17th annual United Way Success By 6 Directors’ Symposium returned to Missouri Western Friday morning.
Individuals across the community with leadership roles in early childhood care and education gathered to hear from key speakers and connect with fellow early care leaders.
Some of the topics included how to bring joy into the connections within early childhood centers, how to hold employees accountable, and how to build a strong foundation for yourself.
Organizers say the symposium’s success over the past 17 years can be attributed to community collaboration.
"Learning starts at birth, not that first day of kindergarten or preschool. So we know that what happens is just a walk for hours and the childcare provider, the person who provides care outside the home from birth, to school age or to preschool really makes a huge difference in that child's life, " said Bobbie Cronk, Director of Children's Initiatives, United Way.
Another session will take place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at InterServ Community Center highlighting the importance of relationships and understanding the needs of the children.