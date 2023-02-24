United Way holds 17th annual Success by 6

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&