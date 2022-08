(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A reminder, the United Way of Greater St. Joseph is hosting the “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend.

It starts Friday, August 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both Walmart locations.

For more information on this year's “Stuff the Bus” event, contact United Way at 816-364-2381 or by going to the website linked below.