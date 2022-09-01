United Way kicks off 2022 campaign

United Way of Greater St. Joseph started off its 2022 campaign Thursday morning.
More than 150 people from the community came together at Restoration Church in downtown St. Joseph Thursday morning to kick off this year's fundraiser.
“So we're running a lot of rallies, we're out at a lot of the companies running the employee engagement and rallies for those companies and getting those started. And so we'll run through this fall, and we have 17 partner agencies that are amazing that do work in our community every day,” said Scott Albers, United Way 2022 Campaign Chair.
"United in Caring" is the theme for the campaign, recognizing this year's pacesetters Thursday, the local organizations who have already raised considerable funds for this year.
The money raised during the 2022 campaign will support united way partner agencies and initiatives that provide important services to northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas in 2023.
“I think it's just a comment towards the culture and the reputation of the United Way. St. Joe has a culture of giving back to their community, but also shows United Way's reputation as being a good steward of those funds,” said Albers.
Community Volunteers will meet in December to determine how the dollars raised will be allocated among the 17 Partner Agencies, Initiatives and grants.