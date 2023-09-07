United Way kicks off 2023 campaign

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way Campaign kicked off September by celebrating results from The Pacer Organization Fundraiser that took place in August.
The Pacer Organization set a record this year raising over $900,000.
United Way Co-Chair Brendon Clark said the campaign has been going on for over 100 years.
"It's become a tradition in St. Joseph and a tradition that's well supported by a lot of our community members," Clark said.
The money raised will go toward the 17 partner agencies United Way works with to provide the community with a spectrum of services.
"Dollars are great," Clark said. "And that's what we need to keep programs alive and keep providing a benefit, but just people actually donating their time in volunteering and being present at events like this just speaks to how much our community really cares, and the power that they have. They come together and work for a common goal."