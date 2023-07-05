University of Missouri Gives Symptoms of Tree illness in Missouri Drought Conditions

Missouri, with more than 90% of Missouri suffering drought conditions, State Forester Hank Stelzer and Natural Resources Specialist Joni Harper remind Missouri residents to look out for their tree health.
Symptoms of tree illness include wilted foliage, leaf scorch, leaf drop, off color leaves, and early fall coloring.
Harper recommends testing tree soil with a screwdriver to check the moisture levels, if the tip of the screwdriver doesn't push in easily, it may be time to water the tree.
Stelzer says that newly planted and younger trees are most vulnerable to drought conditions. Stelzer also advises watering the trees first thing in the morning or late in the evening to prep the tree to face the heat of the day.
Harper also recommends mulching young trees in an effort to retain soil moisture.
For more information on watering your trees and shrub during drought conditions go to https://extension.missouri.edu/g6879.