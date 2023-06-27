Upcoming Extreme Heat Event

St. Joseph, MO; Next week The City of St. Joseph and surrounding areas are set to experience what the Red Cross labels "An Extreme Heat Event".
According to the Red Cross, an extreme heat event is a series of hot days that are much hotter than average days.
Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event.
Experts say climate change is making these events more frequent, more severe, and last longer.
KQ2's Jodie O'Brien spoke with the American Red Cross today to get some tips on how to prepare.
1. Learn how to stay hydrated
2. you need to drink enough water to prevent heat illness. an average person needs to drink about 3/4 of a gallon of water daily. you can check your hydration level by noting the color of your urine, the darker the color, the less hydrated you are. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic beverages.
3. If you notice an excess in sweat production, combine your water intake with a snack or sports drink to help replenish some of the salt and minerals you are losing.
4. talk to your doctor about how to prepare if you are taking medications.
5. do not rely on electric fans during extreme heat. these will not help prevent heat illness. taking a cold shower or moving to an air-conditioned area can help prevent heat illness.
6. Wear lightweight, loose clothing. Limit outdoor activity, if you have to work outside try and do it later in the day.
7. create a support team so that they can assist you and you can assist them. check in often to make sure everyone is safe.