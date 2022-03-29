Upcoming road closures for repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A few roads will be closed across the area for repairs in the coming weeks.
The eastern district of Buchanan county will be closing Southeast Old Frame Road from Southeast 70th to MM highway, starting on April 4.
Also on April 11, Southeast 95th Road will be closed from South 169 to Southeast Sterrel Road.
MoDOT reminded drivers that starting on Friday a bridge rehabilitation project will begin on US 59 in Andrew County.
Route 59 will be closed over I-29 between there interstate entrance and exit ramps.
The ramps will remain open, but no traffic will be able to cross the interstate.
Work is scheduled to continue through late may.