UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old from Kansas

(ROSE HILL, Kan.) An Amber Alert has been canceled for Brixton Sisk, 5, from Rose Hill, Kansas.
Authorities said the suspect and child were found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brixton was taken by his mother, Danielle Banzet, 31, Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said Banzet entered a school posing as a social worker and took Brixton.
Banzet was originally driving a black Suburban with a paper license plate, according to KBI. She then began driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license plate 461NWF.
Banzet had her parental rights severed by the court. KBI adds that actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction include threats of violence.