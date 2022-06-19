UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff's Department identifies body found in Missouri River, possible relative located

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's has identified the body that was found in the Missouri River Friday night.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the preliminary identification is 39-year-old Michael D. Zorn of St. Joseph.
In a release Sunday evening, Puett said Zorn was thought to be homeless and an extensive search has been made for Zorn's family.
The Sheriff's Department has received notification of a possible relative and is attempting to contact the individual.
Puett adds the investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are pending.