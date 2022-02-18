UPDATE: Escaped inmate apprehended

(TOPEKA, Kan.) A Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate is back in custody.
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was apprehended after escaping from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit on Friday.
Local law enforcement, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and KDOC officials collaborated in the search and arrest.
Sanchez is currently serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding local law enforcement.
The escape is currently under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.