UPDATE: Kielynn Anderson has been located safe.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child.
Kielynn Anderson, 11, is 4' 11" with blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 85 pounds.
Kielynn was last seen wearing a black and white Under Armour hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Kielynn wears clear glasses and hair is usually in a ponytail.
She was last seen in the area of 1519 North 10th Street on Saturday.
Kielynn may be with another white female juvenile named Rylee.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Kielynn, please call the St. Joseph Police Department or call 911.