UPDATE: Missing person found safe

UPDATE (8-25-22): The Buchanan County Sheriff announced Thursday morning that Klarissa Newman has been located safe.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are searching for a missing person, Klarissa J. Newman.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office describes Newman as 38 years old, 5' 10" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Newman was last seen at the Agency Cemetery on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in a Silver colored Toyota minivan with Utah license place X07-9PL.
Newman does not have a cell phone.
Please contact the Communications Center at 816-271-4777 if you see Newman or her vehicle.