UPDATE: Mosaic Life Care phones are fully operational again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: Mosaic Life Care announced that service has been restored and phones are fully operational.
ORIGINAL:
Due to a major phone outage in Texas affecting Suddenlink phones in St. Joseph and across the nation, Mosaic Life Care is unable to receive inbound phone calls to the clinics, Community Nurse Line and hospital.
All clinics remain open.
Patient information for clinics in St. Joseph, Savannah and Trenton:
- Mosaic portal users can communicate securely with physicians and care providers.
- Urgent care accepts walk-in patients or you can hold your spot in line via the portal.
- Patients can schedule appointments or discuss needs with their clinic on a walk-in basis.
- If you or a loved one is experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as a heart attack or serious head injury, call 911 or visit the emergency department.
- If you have a loved one in the hospital, please try their cell phone first to communicate with them.
Mosaic Technology Services is in contact with Suddenlink, however an estimated fix is unknown at this time.
The hospital apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience as this issue is resolved.