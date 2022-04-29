UPDATE: Police confirm one person died in overnight motorcycle accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police confirm one person has died after a motorcycle accident overnight.
The driver, 57-year-old Timothy Helsel died after the motorcycle he was driving struck a parked car.
A 54-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital and then to University of Kansas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to the St. Joseph Police, just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning two people on a motorcycle ran into a parked car. They were both transported to Mosaic Life Care.
There were no occupants in the car at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.