UPDATE: Police have identified motorcyclist in fatal crash Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash along the N Belt Hwy. Sunday afternoon.
Chaz Newman, 20 was killed after his motorcycle T-boned an SUV as the SUV was turning into the entrance of the North Shoppes Shopping District at Northridge Dr.
Newman's family says he had a big smile, the kindest heart and loved riding motorcycles.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Newman's family pay for funeral costs.
A vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the Remington Nature Center parking lot.
No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are still investigating.