 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

UPDATE: Police have identified motorcyclist in fatal crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Chaz Newman

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash along the N Belt Hwy. Sunday afternoon.

Chaz Newman, 20 was killed after his motorcycle T-boned an SUV as the SUV was turning into the entrance of the North Shoppes Shopping District at Northridge Dr. 

Newman's family says he had a big smile, the kindest heart and loved riding motorcycles. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Newman's family pay for funeral costs. 

A vigil has been planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the Remington Nature Center parking lot. 

No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are still investigating.

Tags

Recommended for you