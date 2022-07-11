UPDATE: SJPD identify victim in Sunday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department have identified the victim of the shooting that took place Sunday evening at the intersection of North 12th and Powell Streets as Taylor D. Wilson, 23.
Police say that Wilson is in stable condition.
SJPD adds that an individual was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center, but their identity will not be released unless formal charges are filed.
According to police, there is a person of interest in reference to the shooting. They add that the shooting does not appear to be random.