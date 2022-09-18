UPDATE: Sunday night standoff at N. 19th and Highly Streets ends peacefully

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) UPDATE: Two people have been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted around six hours Sunday night.
Police say that the standoff came to a peaceful end around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
ORIGINAL: The St. Joseph Police Department are on the scene of North 19th Street and Highly Street engaged in a standoff.
According to police, the hours-long standoff started at St. Joseph residence around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
It is not known how many people are currently in the residence. However, police evacuated four people from the house.
Police say one person has been taken into custody.
Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.