 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger on Friday...

Strong winds out of the south will range between 30 and 40 mph on
Friday, with gusts occasionally in the 45 to 50 mph range. Dry
fuels will be combustible and with the strong wind rapid fire
growth is likely in any outdoor burning environment. There could
be a period of decreasing winds later this evening in advance of a
surging cold front, however by late evening winds will shift out
of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts. Burning
outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday and Friday
evening.

US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

  • 0
US economy added a robust 263,000 jobs in November

Friday's closely watched jobs report is expected to show a slowdown in November, with just 200,000 positions added, according to economists polled by Refinitiv.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November, defying aggressive action from the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department, which released the latest monthly jobs snapshot on Friday morning.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected the pace of hiring to slow to a gain of only 200,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.7%.

Some of the largest monthly job gains were in the leisure and hospitality sector, as well as health care. The hot jobs report also showed an unexpected spike in average hourly earnings, another knock against the Fed's efforts to rein in inflation by cooling demand. Officials at the central bank have expressed concern about rising wages keeping inflation elevated.

In November, average hourly earnings increased 0.6% from the month before and 5.1% year over year. Economists were expecting those rates of increases to slow from October, where they increased by a revised 0.5% month-over-month and 4.9% year-over-year.

Friday's report also contained significant revisions: September was revised down by 46,000 to 269,000 jobs, and October was revised up by 23,000 jobs to 284,000.

Considering those updates, November's monthly gain — which remains considerably above pre-pandemic monthly averages — is now the lowest total jobs added since April 2021.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.