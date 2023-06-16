US Government Imposes Sanctions on Human Smuggling Organization

Washington, D.C.; The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on the Hernandez Salas transnational criminal organization (TCO) which is a human smuggling organization that is primarily based in Mexicali, Mexico.
“In close coordination with our law enforcement colleagues and Mexican partners, today’s designation of Ofelia Hernandez Salas and her criminal enterprise aims to disrupt the group’s global operations,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “We will continue to aggressively target those who seek to prey on desperate migrants and abuse the U.S. financial system.”
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, TCOs earn billions of dollars smuggling humans across the border. These individuals are usually trying to escape conflict, starvation, or persecution. The TCOs take advantage of these individuals resulting in human trafficking.
The leader of the Hernandez Salas TCO is Ofelia Hernandez Salas, and she is currently incarcerated in Mexico awaiting extradition to the United States.