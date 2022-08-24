USPS hopes to tackle delivery issues by hiring more employees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've ever had an issue with receiving your mail, it can be easy to blame the mail service you used for the problem. It can come from a lack of mail carriers, distribution problems or delays in delivery times during the busy holiday season.
"We're actually hiring some clerks, we're hiring letter carriers, transportation drivers, there's plenty of positions that are going to be available, especially with the upcoming holidays," strategic communications specialist for USPS Mark Inglett said.
USPS in Missouri and Kansas has faced some challenges in staffing but are working on the problem.
"We've had some isolated pockets where we've had to reallocate some of our workforce, but we've been conducting job fairs. We have ongoing job fairs," Inglett said.
USPS has hosted hiring fairs in the Kansas City area in hopes of getting more employees. Right now letter carriers can make around $20 per hour.
"We're hiring full time career positions right now. So those have great benefits, vacation time, incredible sick leave," Inglett said.
Some post offices have also been closed during business hours making it difficult to fix your mail problem--another reason why USPS is trying to bring in more employees.
"We take a great deal of pride in delivering for America, and folks are entitled to get their mail daily. And we expect to do that. We have an obligation to bring the mail to you and we're going to do everything we can to ensure you're satisfied," Inglett said.