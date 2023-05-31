Vacant Director of Finance position leads City to seek search firm for hire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is looking for a Director of Finance again.
The position has been open since the 12th of May. In the last several years the city has had four different people in the role and admits there has been a long-term challenge in keeping it filled.
An RFQ has been put out for a search firm to assist with the hiring of a Director of Finance. City Manager Bryan Carter says this is one of the most critical positions in city operations and he's in no hurry to fill it.
"My concern is the long-term so we want to take the time we need to make sure we get the person who is going to lead for the long term in place," said Carter.
Carter says using a search firm to hire the city's newest police chief proved to be a beneficial move, and he hopes a nationwide search with help, will result in stable leadership for the department.