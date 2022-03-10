Van Zyl candidate for Minnesota school superintendent job

(LAKEVILLE, Minn.) St. Joseph School District Superintendent Doug Van Zyl is a candidate for the superintendent position at Lakeville Area Schools in Lakeville, Minnesota.
According to a release from the Lakeville School District, Van Zyl is one of five candidates interviewing for the position. Van Zyl will interview Thursday night and it will be streamed on YouTube.
Per the Lakeville release, the second round of interviews will be held next week.
Van Zyl joined SJSD in 2018 and his contract was extended last year to run through Spring of 2023.
Van Zyl is originally from Minnesota.
KQ2 has reached out to SJSD and the Board of Education. We are waiting for comment on the matter.