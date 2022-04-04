Vehicle linked to missing Louisiana woman found in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A vehicle linked to a missing woman from Louisiana has been found in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Police found a black 2012 Audi Q5 with a Texas license plate that belongs to 33-year-old Ella Goodie on April 1 according to a Louisiana State Police Department press release.
The St. Joseph Police Department has confirmed the car was found in St. Joseph, but has not provided further details.
Goodie, from Scott, Louisiana, has been missing since the night of March 9 and was last seen driving toward Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10 working as a Lyft driver.
SJPD, the Louisiana State Police Department and investigators from Scott Police Department are continuing to search for Ella Goodie.
Brandon Francisco, 36, is a person of interest in the case of the missing woman. He is believed to be the last person to contact Goodie the night she went missing.
Francisco was located by U.S. Marshals near St. Joseph, Mo. on March 25 after a warrant was out for his arrest of possession of a firearm from Rapides Parish, La.
According to Buchanan County Court documents, Francisco was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and a fugitive out of state. He is currently in Buchanan County jail.
For any tips contact:
- Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715,
- Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194,
- St. Joseph Police Department at 816-238-8477.
This story continues to be updated.