Veteran embarks on cross-country bike ride

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A United States Army veteran is cycling coast-to-coast to raise awareness for veteran mental health.

On Wednesday, his journey passed through St. Joseph.

We spoke with Kyle Bigue who is biking across the country, and what is pushing him along the way.

Bigue will travel more than 3,700 miles in six weeks from Boston to San Diego all to promote mental health awareness and PTSD for military veterans.

“So it's just trying to give them, for this ride to give, them hope that I'm suffering too, you know, so they can watch. And we can come together again, because once you get out of the Army, you're kind of alone and it's scary,” Bigue said.

Bigue served in Afghanistan and that's why he's doing this Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation ride.

“A fallen brother of ours, he died in 2013 in Afghanistan. His name is Anthony Maddox. A tragic death, it was when we were touring over there. And it was just the most horrific thing I've ever seen. And he's one of our brothers. I'm trying to honor him while doing this ride,” Bigue said.

After serving in the Army, Bigue has battled severe PTSD and suicidal thoughts, but says doing events like this is a way of helping him cope.

“It's a lot of alone time on the road. But just knowing that, like, people have been reaching out to me on Facebook on Instagram saying like, like it's helping, you know, like, thanks for doing what you're doing. And then it keeps me going,” Bigue said.

While on this cross country journey Bigue met Maddox's family for the first time.

“It just like, warmed my heart, it was the best feeling I've ever had. I can, I can say it was just, it was just truly wonderful. It filled a lot of holes that I had inside, for sure. And now they're my family, and I'm part of theirs. And I mean, couldn't ask for anything else,” Bigue said.

Bigue previously rode from New Hampshire to Texas.

This time around a fellow veteran assisting Bigue on his journey said Bigue is here for the bigger picture.

"So the Warrior Ride encompasses basically the human ability to push yourself past your breaking point. For Kyle, this is pushing his threshold further than he's ever gone before. This ride has more symbolism and meaning to me. But the thing that he's getting from this the most is the love and support across the country, and that is what's keeping him going,” Jacey Callahan said.

Bigue says that he and the foundation are there for veterans whenever they are needed.

“If you’re struggling, reach out, please. Just don't give up. I mean, I'm struggling from PTSD too and this is one of my coping things. Just don't give up. You know, I'm fighting for you, the foundation is fighting for you and we're all going to bring it together. Just be patient and keep fighting,” Bigue said.

Bigue's next big stop will be Golden, Colorado on Memorial Day weekend.

There, they will host a big event to continue to bring awareness to the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation.

His final destination will be in San Diego, California, hoping to arrive on June 18.

You can follow along by visiting the Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation Facebook page or visiting their website, both are linked below.