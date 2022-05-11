Veteran killed at Pearl Harbor to return to Missouri

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Wilbur Francis Newton was one of the 2,335 military personnel who died at the attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Newton's name first appeared in the Mound City, Mo. census when he was seven. He was a member of the Mound City Methodist Church and graduated from high school in 1931.
Newton worked at the newspaper office in Mound City before joining the Civilian Conservation Corp in Leavenworth, Ks. and later was employed by the Works Progress Administration in San Francisco, Ca. before joining the Navy in 1940.
He was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma that was stationed at Pearl Harbor.
The ceremony to finally inter his remains will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 at United Methodist Church in Mound City followed by a military service at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Active and retired military are welcome to wear their uniforms. Numerous extended family members plan to attend to the service.
Additional details will follow as details concerning Mr. Newton’s return to Northwest Missouri become available.
The family requests memorial donations to the Mound City United Methodist Church, Mound City American Legion cemetery fund, or the Mound City Kiwanis Club. Please forward all donations to Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, P.O. Box 174, Mound City, MO 64470.