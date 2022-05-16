Vision Forward discussing school facilities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's Vision Forward committee is holding its final community meeting Tuesday.

The fifth meeting could get the most attention, it is over school facilities.

When the word facilities gets thrown around regarding the St. Joseph School District.

It sends some people right to Benton, Central, and Lafayette to debate about how many high schools the city needs.

"It's not just about the three high schools. It's about all the buildings that we have in the district that we maintain,” Teresa Simmons from Vision Forward said.

For the district's last public forum meeting, which they have been calling "Vision Forward" facilities will be the focus.

But it's not about any future plans to build a new high school, instead.

The district wants to show how hard it is to maintain the 31 buildings the district already has.

"There are needs in all of our buildings in our district that we need to address and figure out how we're going to solve for the students, so they can have better learning environments,” Simmons said.

Vision Forward meetings started back in January, covering the state of the district, staffing, attendance, the district's enrollment, and how to best meet student needs.

“We need to take a look at the other buildings. We've got elementary buildings where they turn the teacher's lounge into classrooms or they have to split music rooms to have two classrooms instead of one,” Simmons said.

A lot of the district's buildings date back decades and are showing their age, modernizing them will be expensive.

"We're not in the 1950s where we have one outlook in every classroom for a class projector. We need to have modern wiring, modern plumbing, and there are a lot of issues with all of the facilities,” Simmons said.

Tuesday's meeting isn't designed to finalize future plans.

They say it's a chance to show where the district sits, how much it costs to maintain these schools and move forward together on what needs to be done.

"It's clear that the costs to keep these buildings in just basic shape is huge and it's going to keep increasing moving forward and we're going to have to make a decision and move forward,” Simmons said.

The final Vision Forward meeting is tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Benton High School.

If you can't attend in person, you can join the conversation on Zoom.