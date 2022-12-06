Visitors flock to Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

(FOREST CITY, Mo.) Over the weekend, visitors to the 43rd annual Eagle Days found numerous Bald Eagles and thousands of waterfowl at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge.
A November 28 bird survey by refuge staff counted 370 bald eagles, almost 1,700 trumpeter swans, 85,000 ducks, and 165,000 geese in the area.
Eagles follow the migrating waterfowl and are often seen sitting atop muskrat houses, catching prey near shore, or perched in trees watching the wetlands.
Eagles are also maintaining active nests in a few locations along the driving route.