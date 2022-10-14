Voices of Courage gets 57 participants for Over the Edge event Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It takes some courage to do something like rappel down a tall building. But, more than 50 people are prepared to do it in downtown St. Joseph Saturday.
"Some people just get out up there and are so excited to do it and they just open it up and let it go. And they get down pretty quickly. So it's anywhere from probably 20 or 30 seconds to a minute," Voices of Courage executive director Melissa Birdsell said.
The Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center hosts a big fundraising event called "Over the Edge" where participants rappel down the Corby Building, which is 14 stories.
"Now we have 57, which is so exciting for us, because the most we've had in the past is around 40. And so this year, it's just kind of exploded," Birdsell said.
Voices of Courage is a non-profit counseling center for children in the northwest Missouri area to be able to speak to someone about any abuse, trauma or neglect they've been through.
"So through a couple of different programs, we serve around 700 children in a year. "That is so important for kids to be able to have someone to talk to who they know is going to listen to them, and most importantly, believe them. We know that over 95% of the time kids are telling the truth," Birdsell said.
So Voices of Courage chose to host an event that goes along with their name and their mission--using some courage to do something you might be scared to do.
"Because it does align well with our mission, which is, you know, with our purpose and vision, which is getting kids to tell us their story. And how much courage that takes aligns really well with getting your courage together to rappel 14 stories off of a building," Birdsell said.
On Saturday, all the participants who rappel down the building are doing something for a bigger reason than to just build up some adrenaline; they're supporting children who are being courageous.
"We provide services for some of the most vulnerable people in our population. And so we want to make sure that people understand what that is, sometimes people get really confused about what we do, because we provide so many different services. So any awareness that we can do is always great, because it just gets more people to know that we're here that we're helping kids," Birdsell said.