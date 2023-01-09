Voices of Courage relocating to new downtown location

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is relocating to and renovating a new building downtown.
After being awarded a grant from the Missouri Children's Trust Fund last fall, the organization was able to close on a new building and begin renovations.
Voices of Courage believes that their new location will allow them to strengthen their organization and also bring them closer to the other agencies that they work with on a daily basis.
“The people that we work with the other agencies with whom we work on a regular basis, so law enforcement, children's division, the prosecutor's office, the juvenile office are all located within just a few blocks of our new location. So having our team closer together, working together, I think is going to be a good thing for us,” Voices of Courage Executive Director Melissa Birdsell says.
Their new downtown location will also allow them to expand their mental health services for clients.
“Our goal is to start to really build our mental health department. This is something that is much needed in our area, and a place where we have had to kind of do some restructuring. And so that's our goal is to be able to expand our mental health department so that we can see the number of children that actually require our services,” Birdsell says.
Voices of Courage hopes that this new building will make their services more accessible and bring more awareness to their mission and what they do to serve our community.
“I think just the attention that you get when something like this happens and you get to have a new space for people to look at, just gets the word out about what we're here for and what we do and so I think that's always a good thing,” Birdsell says.
Voices of Courage expects to be moved into the new building by late summer or early fall.
With the expansion of their mental health department, they are looking to hire licensed mental health professionals to work with their clients.
If interested, call Voices of courage at (816) 232-1744.