Volunteer coordinator retires after 28 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pickett Elementary volunteer coordinator is retiring after 28 years on the job.
Carol Baltezor has been an unforgettable member of Pickett Elementary in St. Joseph over the years, taking on not only the role of volunteer coordinator, but many other responsibilities throughout the school, and becoming an essential community member.
She's received multiple awards over the years, for work from the Missouri House of Representatives, as well as from the St. Joseph School District.
After her retirement, Baltezor plans to focus her time raising money for the Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship fund, named in memory of her son.
"In the long run, when you do give, you receive so much back. And so you know, that's what I always tried to focus on was just giving all I could and then reaping the rewards from that and there have been many more than I think,” Baltezor said.
As of right now, the school does not have a replacement for Baltezor this fall.