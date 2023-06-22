Volunteering young for "No Hunger Summer"

(St. Joseph, Mo.) "Definitely do it. It's completely worth it. It's an amazing experience, it's something everyone should do," said Nathan Foster, a volunteer at Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph.
Wise words from a longtime, Summer volunteer at Second Harvest Community Food Bank, "Sometimes they're waiting and it's awesome because you see the joy on their faces and it's amazing."
If you didn't know Nathan Foster, you might think he's a bit older than he actually is. Foster is just 18 years-old and arguably an exceptional teenager to donate his Summer to local kids who are hungry.
"There was one kid who came back a couple of times for an extra lunch and we just couldn't say "no" he was just so adorable," said Foster.
But he's been a volunteer with Second Harvest for over five years, an apple which didn't fall far from the tree. His dad is Andrew Foster, Volunteer Coordinator for the organization, clearly his passion has been contagious.
"We are a volunteer driven organization. we serve 19 counties and there are 18 of us on staff," said Foster.
Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Organizer says it's what drew her to come on staff with the organization, "You directly see who is impacted and see all these little kids. This one just hits my heart," she said.
If you're interested in helping at a "No Hunger Summer Cafe" site, log onto shcfb.org and scroll through the numerous locations and click on the volunteer tab, enter your information, and it's a sure bet Nathan's Dad will be in touch.