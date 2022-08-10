Volunteers needed for SJSD mentorship program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first day of school for students in St. Joseph is less than two weeks away.

This year the St. Joseph School District is hoping to introduce a mentorship program for students.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, the St. Joseph School District is looking to bring back its volunteer programs.

"Over the last few years, especially with COVID, because of different practices and social distancing, you know, the amount of missing volunteering and parental involvement was kept, you know, separate, you know, for health concerns,” social studies teacher Jeff Leake said.

One of the programs, the district's mentorship program.

"So you can be a mentor on a daily basis. You could be reading to a kid, you could be doing an activity. Maybe talking to the child or a student at that point and you might be able to get further than maybe their teacher could,” SJSD Board of Education President, David Foster said.

As the district attempts to bring in more volunteers, they say these programs are more important now than ever.

“During COVID, you got kids that they missed out on a couple of years of interaction with their peers, and with their teachers and just with the community. So it's important that we probably step it up a notch,” Foster said.

Foster adds that anyone can apply to be a mentor to students in the school district.

“We'll take all we can get,” Leake said.

“I really do believe it takes a village a lot of times,” Foster said.

Applications to be a part of the mentorship program are available online at the St. Joseph School District's website.