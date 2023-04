Voters approve Buchanan County Ambulance Tax, City of St. Joseph Recreational Marijuana Tax

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN ATCHISON...CENTRAL BUCHANAN...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE AND SOUTHEASTERN ANDREW COUNTIES... At 935 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Union Star to near Easton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Elwood, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, De Kalb, Cosby, Iatan, Faucett, Lowemont and Bean Lake. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 35 and 55. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH