Voters select new faces for St. Joseph City Council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the city council, a couple of incumbents have lost bids for new terms.
Winning in the at-large city council race where the top three got seats was incumbent Marty Novak.
This past term he had represented District 3, but because of redistricting and the city going from five to four districts, Novak ran as an at-large candidate.
Novak won with 4,869 votes.
In second was local businessman Jeff Schomburg.
He was just 79 votes behind Novak with 4,769.
In third was Kenton Randolph, who was the leading vote getter of those who passed through to the general election from the primary.
He got 4,637 votes Tuesday and enough to be elected.
In fourth place was incumbent Brenda Blessing with 3,397 votes.
St. Joseph School District Board of Education member Ken Reeder was also trying for a council seat.
He finished fifth with 3,079 votes.
Incumbent Kent “Spanky” O'Dell finished sixth with 2,776.
We caught up with Schomburg and Randolph tonight after all the votes were in.
In District 1, it was a rematch of four years ago when Madison Davis ousted Pat Jones.
Davis held on to his seat, defeating Jones by 57 percent to 32 percent.
Here is Davis on winning another four year term.
In District 4 Michael Grimm upended incumbent Russell Moore.
Going to the vote totals, it was Grimm by a 57 to 43 percent margin.
Grimm with 962 votes, Moore with 726.