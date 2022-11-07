Voters to decide between Luetkemeyer, Shorter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Midterm elections are tomorrow and there are several state representative seats that are up for grabs.
We spoke with candidates for state Senate District 34 during a recent candidate forum in St. Joseph.
Voters in Buchanan and Platte County will decide between republican incumbent, state senator Tony Luetkemeyer and his democratic opponent Sarah Shorter.
While the two candidates are divided along party lines in regards to issues such as tax cuts and law enforcement, a major issue on the mind of many voters is abortion rights.
“I am vehemently pro life campaign has provided whenever I ran for the Senate the first time. I am happy that the Supreme Court finally did away with the sweeping act of judicial activism that was Roe vs. Wade. We need to make sure that that issue is being handled in state legislatures and Congress by the People's elected officials, not by a bunch of judges who are unaccountable,” Luetkemeyer says.
“There's a lot of difference, there's a lot of; there's science and then there's also just like basic human rights stuff that goes into this. For me, my biggest get shows it's not really good. Is that this is about bodily autonomy as well,” Shorter says. “It's really gross, because it is especially when you start getting into legislation about how abortions are or miscarriages are going to be primes because we don't know if you did it on purpose is first of all, like get out of the bedroom. There's already been lots of like legal fights about this in the history of our country that the government does not belong there.”
