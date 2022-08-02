Voters to decide on special school tax levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today Missouri voters will head to the polls for the primary election.
On the ballot for St. Joseph voters, the school district's Proposition R.E.A.D.
The special school levy would extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs.
The levy will allow the school district to pay for salaries and preventive maintenance.
Board of Education president, David Foster said that a vote for the levy is not just a vote for the district, but students and the city as well.
"So the money is going to be used for staff salaries, preventative maintenance, and also potentially sidewalks in the future. So in turn, at the end of the day, you're going to be voting for teachers, you're going to be voting for staff, you'll be voting for the buildings that they teach out of, of course, and then also, you're going to be voting for students, because students are affected by all of these things,” David Foster, president of the SJSD Board of Education said.
Foster says that if the levy fails, the district would need to make budget cuts, but he is optimistic that voters will turn out tomorrow and vote yes.