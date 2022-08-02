 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Voters to decide on special school tax levy

  • Updated
  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today Missouri voters will head to the polls for the primary election.

On the ballot for St. Joseph voters, the school district's Proposition R.E.A.D.

The special school levy would extend the current tax levy through 2029 in order to operate and staff school facilities and programs.

The levy will allow the school district to pay for salaries and preventive maintenance.

Board of Education president, David Foster said that a vote for the levy is not just a vote for the district, but students and the city as well.

"So the money is going to be used for staff salaries, preventative maintenance, and also potentially sidewalks in the future. So in turn, at the end of the day, you're going to be voting for teachers, you're going to be voting for staff, you'll be voting for the buildings that they teach out of, of course, and then also, you're going to be voting for students, because students are affected by all of these things,” David Foster, president of the SJSD Board of Education said.

Foster says that if the levy fails, the district would need to make budget cuts, but he is optimistic that voters will turn out tomorrow and vote yes.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you